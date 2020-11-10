COLENBRANDER, Norma
Warham (formerly Baldwin)
(nee Muirhead) (Tops):
Born September 22, 1939, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020.
Much loved wife of the late Pieter Colenbrander. Cherished mother/stepmother and mother-in-law to Kim and Peter; Guy and Fiona; Glenn and Monique; Sander and Mary Anne; and Peter and Jess. Treasured Oma to Rebecca, Amy, Alexis, Tyler, Ethan, Jamie, Kian, Hannah and Sophia and great-grandmother to Ivy.
A pioneer ahead of your time, always loving and thoughtful to family and your many friends, you will remain forever in our hearts and minds.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations be made to Parkinson's New Zealand. If anyone would like to send a message to the family please email: [email protected] Norma's funeral will be held at Academy Funeral Services, 65 Main South Road, Christchurch on Wednesday, November 11, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 10, 2020