Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma CLARKE. View Sign Service Information Service 1:30 p.m. Ranfurly Presbyterian Church Northland Street Ranfurly View Map Death Notice



Norma Jean (Jean):

Of Ranfurly, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Maniototo Hospital, on November 3, 2020; in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Spencer. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Ross (Queensland), John and Judy (Waikouaiti), the late Geoffrey, Ian and Kaye. Adored Nan of Jason, Vicky and Mark Joyce; Philippa and Ben, and Alisa; Beau and Angie, Rebecca and Joseph Watt, Marcia and Andrew Fletcher. Great-Nan of Charolotte, and Joshua; and Old Nan of Connor, Indie, and Jett. In lieu of flowers a donation may be left for Friends of Maniototo Hospital. A service to honour Jean's life will be held in the Ranfurly Presbyterian Church, Northland Street, Ranfurly, on Monday, November 9, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at The Gimmerburn Cemetery. Messages to 1174 Patearoa Waipiata Road, RD4, Ranfurly 9330.







CLARKE,Norma Jean (Jean):Of Ranfurly, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Maniototo Hospital, on November 3, 2020; in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Spencer. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Ross (Queensland), John and Judy (Waikouaiti), the late Geoffrey, Ian and Kaye. Adored Nan of Jason, Vicky and Mark Joyce; Philippa and Ben, and Alisa; Beau and Angie, Rebecca and Joseph Watt, Marcia and Andrew Fletcher. Great-Nan of Charolotte, and Joshua; and Old Nan of Connor, Indie, and Jett. In lieu of flowers a donation may be left for Friends of Maniototo Hospital. A service to honour Jean's life will be held in the Ranfurly Presbyterian Church, Northland Street, Ranfurly, on Monday, November 9, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at The Gimmerburn Cemetery. Messages to 1174 Patearoa Waipiata Road, RD4, Ranfurly 9330. Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers