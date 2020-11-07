CLARKE,
Norma Jean (Jean):
Of Ranfurly, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Maniototo Hospital, on November 3, 2020; in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Spencer. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Ross (Queensland), John and Judy (Waikouaiti), the late Geoffrey, Ian and Kaye. Adored Nan of Jason, Vicky and Mark Joyce; Philippa and Ben, and Alisa; Beau and Angie, Rebecca and Joseph Watt, Marcia and Andrew Fletcher. Great-Nan of Charolotte, and Joshua; and Old Nan of Connor, Indie, and Jett. In lieu of flowers a donation may be left for Friends of Maniototo Hospital. A service to honour Jean's life will be held in the Ranfurly Presbyterian Church, Northland Street, Ranfurly, on Monday, November 9, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at The Gimmerburn Cemetery. Messages to 1174 Patearoa Waipiata Road, RD4, Ranfurly 9330.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020