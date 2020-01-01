BROWN,
Norma Ashley (nee Smith):
05.03.1923 - 29.12.2019
Passed away peacefully at Elmswood Court Hospital; aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond Arthur Brown. Dearly beloved Mum of Lorraine Horton, Raymond Brown and the late Graham Brown. Special Grandma and Great-Grandma of Andrew, Melanie, Alex Horton, Ashly Horton and Elena Funk, Michael, Luca, Izabella, Jaxon Enright, and Simon Enright. Loved daughter of the late William Smith (Woodbury) and Tabitha Smith, loved sister of the late Gladys Freeman, Bertha Stark, Des, Ron Myrtle, Ken, Norman, and Alice.
"Always in our hearts".
Messages to the Brown family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 3.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 1, 2020