BLANDFORD,
Norma Pauline:
Sadly passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020, at Elmswood Retirement Village. Loved wife of the late Laurie, a much loved mother of Diane, Jan and Brent. A dearly loved nan and great-nan of Nick, Mitchell, Georgia, Freya, Vella and Magnus. A loved sister, aunty and cousin. Thanks so much to all the staff at Elmswood Retirement Village who took such good care of Norma over the last 12 months. Messages c/- the Blandford family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. At Norma's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020