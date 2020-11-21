Norma BLANDFORD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma BLANDFORD.
Service Information
Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services
78 Brisbane Street
Christchurch, Canterbury
033655055
Death Notice

BLANDFORD,
Norma Pauline:
Sadly passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020, at Elmswood Retirement Village. Loved wife of the late Laurie, a much loved mother of Diane, Jan and Brent. A dearly loved nan and great-nan of Nick, Mitchell, Georgia, Freya, Vella and Magnus. A loved sister, aunty and cousin. Thanks so much to all the staff at Elmswood Retirement Village who took such good care of Norma over the last 12 months. Messages c/- the Blandford family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. At Norma's request, a private cremation has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.