BERMINGHAM,
Norma Audrey (nee Faris):
Passed peacefully at home on June 15, 2020. Loved wife of the late Bill, loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne (dec) and Patricia, Sheredyn and Graeme, Blair and Leye, Scott and Louise, Grant (deceased), Annie and John. Loved nana of Donna, Becky, Debbie, Liz, Joanne, Michelle, Jasmine, Sam, Jack and Matire, great-nana of Robert, Steven, Adam and Jess, great-great-nana of Maiiaisha, Ryder, Bertie and Henry. A Memorial Service will be held at Rossendale Vineyard, 100 Old Tai Tapu Road, Christchurch, on Saturday, June 20, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2020