McERLICH, Noreen Dawn:
On June 19, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jonette and Tony, and Graeme and Karen, adored grandma of Simon and Laura, Caitlin, James, and Cameron, great-G'ma to Eloise. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Noreen McErlich, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate the life of Noreen will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, June 26, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2020