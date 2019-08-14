Norah REDDELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norah REDDELL.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

REDDELL, Norah Evelyn:
On Monday, August 12, 2019, in Christchurch, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Reverend Graham. Much loved mother of Michael, Chris, and Catherine, and loved mother-in-law to Ruth, and Adele. Grandma of Jonathan, Madeline, and Helena; Joel, Thomas, and Olivia. Messages may be addressed to the Reddell Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Service for Norah will be held in the Oxford Terrace Baptist Church, 288 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch, on Friday, August 16, at 1.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.