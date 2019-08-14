REDDELL, Norah Evelyn:
On Monday, August 12, 2019, in Christchurch, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Reverend Graham. Much loved mother of Michael, Chris, and Catherine, and loved mother-in-law to Ruth, and Adele. Grandma of Jonathan, Madeline, and Helena; Joel, Thomas, and Olivia. Messages may be addressed to the Reddell Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Service for Norah will be held in the Oxford Terrace Baptist Church, 288 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch, on Friday, August 16, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019