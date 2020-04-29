COLLIER, Norah Anne
(née O'Connell):
On April 17, 2020, at Parklands Care Home, in her 90th year. Loved wife of John for 60 years, dearest mum of Mary, Kate, John, Marg, Paul, Libby, Kev, Pete, and Claire, loved mother-in-law of Dot, Maree, Richard, Dee, and Anj, and much loved grandma of Paddy, Tim, Lily, Daniel, James, Sophie, Flynn, Rebecca, Lucy, Jess, Hamish, and Norah. Beloved daughter of the late Eileen and Cyril, and much loved sister of Ida and the late Molly, Eileen, Pat, Gerry, and John. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Rimu Ward for their years of devotion and love. Also our thanks to Parklands Care Home management and admin team for all their help.
Rest in peace, Mum, with
Our Lady.
Due to the current restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Please address messages to the Collier family, c/- 19 London St, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers Norah would have appreciated donations to the John Paul II Centre for Life Trust, which may be made on line to bit.ly/nacollier1704.
Published in The Press from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020