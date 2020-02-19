CROUCH, Noleen Emily:
Peacefully, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Burwood Hospital, aged 85. Loved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenn (deceased), Dane, Mark and Victoria, Jan, Vaughan and Sarah, and Ross. A loved Nana of Sarafina, Daniel, Alicia, Jacob, Eliza, Sergei, Mila, Michael, and Hannah. Loved Great-Nana of Harrison, Brooklyn, Kyna, and Arlo. Messages to the Crouch Family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A service in memory of Noleen will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, corner Wilkinsons and Johns Roads, on Friday, February 21, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 19, 2020