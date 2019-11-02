



CAIGOU,

Noeleen Florence Mary:

On October 24, 2019, died peacefully at home. Much loved wife and companion of the late Ian for over 63 years. Beloved mum of Greig, Janette and Carolyn, and mother-in-law of Marijke and Anthony. Cherished grandmother of Sarah and Andrew, Emma and Mike, Daniel and Amanda, Laura, and Paul. A precious great-grandmother of Jacob and Olivia, Bryley and Madison, Alexander and Maia. Our grateful thanks to her friends at Pegasus Town and in the wider community. Our thanks also go to Gulliver and Tyler for their care and support. A private funeral service has been held honouring her life.



All the flowers of

all the tomorrows, are in

the seeds of today.



