WATERMAN, Nola Helen:
On October 5, 2020, peacefully after a short illness at Holmwood Rest Home, aged 81. Loved mother of Anne, Dennis and Sharron, Bryan and Andina and the late Kevin. Grandmother and Great-Grandmother to many. Sister and sister-in-law of Shona and Crump and John. Thank you to Holmwood Rest Home for caring for Nola. As per Nola's wishes, a private service has been held at the Oxford Cemetery. Messages may be sent to the Waterman family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020