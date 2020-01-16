SEARLE, Nola Mavis:
Passed peacefully on January 12, 2020. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kim and Brad (Sydney), Sandra and Neville, and Ian (deceased). Much loved wife of the late David, loved Gran Nola of Anthony (AJ) and Hayley; Rachael and Andrea, and great-gran of Blake and Hannah. Thank you to all the staff of Woodcote, and Anthony Wilding for the care and kindness shown. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nola Searle, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A small private gathering of her family and friends to Celebrate Nola's life will be held at Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Friday, January 17, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 16, 2020