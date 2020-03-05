MURFITT,
Nola Irene (nee Sisson):
(formerly of Rangiora, and Ngaio Marsh) On March 3, 2020, at Nurse Maude, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank, loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Bruce Aldridge, Judy and Peter van Beek, Naomi and Marty Fuller, and Lois and Richard Lester. Much loved nana of Scott, and Tim; Joanna, and Tracy; Hannah, Sam, and Grace; and Olivia, and Emma, and beloved Nana Nola of her fifteen great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nola Murfitt, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Nola's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, March 9, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 5, 2020