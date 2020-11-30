Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nola MILES. View Sign Death Notice



(formerly of Kaikoura and Ashburton) On November 28, 2020, aged 93 years, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, with family by her side. Loved daughter of the late Timothy and Elizabeth Kirby (Kaikoura). Dearly loved wife of the late Lee, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Mark Clarkson, and Joy Miles. Loved grandmother of Julia and Brad, Louisa and Jordan; Timothy and Rebecca, Jenna and Michael, treasured great-grandmother of Oliver; Frankie, and Finn. Many thanks to Dr Mark Cohen and the staff of Nurse Maude Hospital for their exceptional care of Nola. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nola Miles, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Nola will be held in Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Thursday, December 3, at 1.30pm, interment at Waimairi Cemetery to follow.







