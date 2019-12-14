McLEOD, Nola Claire:
10.11.1922 - 10.12.2019
Loved wife of Neil McLeod, mother and friend to Angus and Ann, Allannah and Murray, Bob, David and Anne, adored Nana to Suzanne and Keri, Raewyn and Dion, Nola and Allan, Brydon and Jana, Milika and James, Deophilus and Johanna, Callum and Jamie, Islay and Craig, and Great-Nana to Ethan, Jamiee, Brooke, Jacob, Daniel, Jared, Tom, Semisi, Leilani, Zion, Salesi, Micah, and Dawn. Special thanks to the staff of Marne St Hospital for their care of Claire and support for her family. A private farewell has been held. A memorial gathering to celebrate Claire's life will be held at a future date to be confirmed. In lieu of flowers donations to the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at www.otagohospice.co.nz/donate. Messages to 34 Merchiston Street, Anderson's Bay, Dunedin 9013.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019