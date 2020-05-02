Nola MCFETRIDGE

Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

McFETRIDGE, Nola Jean:
Passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, at Parklane; aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Reece. Loved mother of the late Bryce. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Bill, loved grandmother of Carmen and Troy, Angela and Mike, Karl and Jacinta, Sonia and Partner and loved great-grandmother of Alex and Chloe, Sam and Oscar, and Sonia's children. Special thanks to Aleshia, Doctor and all the caring staff at Parklane. Messages to the McFetridge family c/o PO Box 111-01, Riccarton, Christchurch 8433. At Nola's request a private cremation has taken place.

Published in The Press on May 2, 2020
