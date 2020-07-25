HAMILTON,
Nola (nee Stillwell):
Peacefully on July 22, 2020, at Christchurch, in her 95th year in the company of daughter Glenda. Dearly beloved wife of Robert (Bob), much loved mother of Glenda, and Lynley (deceased). Loved mother-in-law of Peter, and Michalle Huntley. Adored grandmother "Nan" of Marcus, Amanda and Dudley, Elizabeth and Dave, Caroline and Pete. Special great-grandmother of Owen, Lucy and Hazel, and Sophia. Messages for the Hamilton family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, 8013. A Service for Nola will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch on Tuesday, July 28, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020