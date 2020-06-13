DOYLE,
Nola Ann (nee Fletcher):
On June 10, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 81 years, with family by her side. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Bill, much loved mother of Craig, and Paula. Much loved sister of Maurice and Mary, Marion and Brian, and Pauline and the late Barry, loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff of Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital, for their wonderful care of Nola. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Nola Doyle, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Nola's wishes, a private family service will be held.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020