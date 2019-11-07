Nola AITKEN

Guest Book
  • "always loved"
    - Rose Williams
  • "Loving memorys of a wonderful Aunty,Love and miss you..."
  • "Thank you Mum for being there for me until the end. I loved..."
    - Will Aitken
Death Notice

AITKEN, Nola Margaret
(nee Richards):

Passed away peacefully at Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Monday, November 4, 2019, aged 84.
A beautiful soul,
who stayed as long as she could for her family.

Dearly loved Mum of Will and Kaye. Loved grandmother of Matt and Brooke. Loved sister of Faye, Jean, Jill, Lynn, Kevin, Lloyd, Wayne. Loved Aunty of Rose, Leslie, Debra and Veronica, other nieces and nephews, loved sister-in-law. Loved mother of Dennis and John (both deceased). Very greatly and sadly missed.
Will always be remembered.
Published in The Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
