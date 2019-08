WALLACE,Noeline (nee Adamson):Suddenly in Timaru, on Monday, August 5, 2019 after an accident at her home, aged 86 years. Beloved soulmate of the late Joseph (Alex). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Keith and Grant (Oamaru), Lindsay (Christchurch), Sue and Graeme (Blenheim), and Greg and Deborah (Queensland). Fun nana of Nic and Emily, Bec and Dwayne, Cam (Merv) and Laura, Amy and Scott, and Joe and Krystal. Great-nana of Jackson, Addison, James, Brooke, Lexie and Olivia. Much loved sister, sister-in-law, and auntie to all her large family."Your wit and thoughtfulness will be sadly missed".The service to celebrate Noeline's life will be held at the A&P Showgrounds Pavillion, 26 Hakataramea Hwy, Waimate, on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by the interment at the Waimate Public Cemetery."The dragon has flown"