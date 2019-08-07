Noeline WALLACE

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy, thinking of you all at this time of..."
    - Raelene Bleeker
  • "Sympathy to all her family"
    - Barbara Forsyth
  • "Noelene, you wonderful lady. You will be missed by many,..."
    - Jan Livingston
  • "Rest easy auntie Noel.. Fly high with the angels like the..."
    - Sharlene Adamson
  • "So very sad, Noeline was a lovely friend and neighbour.Our..."
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

WALLACE,
Noeline (nee Adamson):
Suddenly in Timaru, on Monday, August 5, 2019 after an accident at her home, aged 86 years. Beloved soulmate of the late Joseph (Alex). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Keith and Grant (Oamaru), Lindsay (Christchurch), Sue and Graeme (Blenheim), and Greg and Deborah (Queensland). Fun nana of Nic and Emily, Bec and Dwayne, Cam (Merv) and Laura, Amy and Scott, and Joe and Krystal. Great-nana of Jackson, Addison, James, Brooke, Lexie and Olivia. Much loved sister, sister-in-law, and auntie to all her large family.
"Your wit and thoughtfulness will be sadly missed".
The service to celebrate Noeline's life will be held at the A&P Showgrounds Pavillion, 26 Hakataramea Hwy, Waimate, on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by the interment at the Waimate Public Cemetery.
"The dragon has flown"

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.