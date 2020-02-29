TURNER, Noeline Jane
(nee Fitzgibbon):
On February 24, 2020, peacefully, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her family, in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ces. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rod and Marie, Janice and Bernard Toner and Marion Turner. A much loved Nana of Matthew and Anna; Claire, Allison and Justine; and Maree and Belinda, and great-Nana of Xavier; Jake and Violet; Milan, Preston and Marcel; Logan (deceased) Crichton and Phoenix; and Lucas and Brooke. Messages to the Turner family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to Dr Rebecca Langley and Jenny Kingston. The Funeral Mass for Noeline will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Thursday, March 5 at 1.30pm, followed by burial at the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road, Christchurch.
Published in The Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020