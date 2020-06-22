MORGAN, Noeline Aldyth
(nee Heald):
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on June 18, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Dearly loved mother of Phil and Karen, and Helen. Dear Nanny of Haley and Brad, Kyle, Zak, Abbey. Cherished great-grandmother of Karah, Maddison, Logan and Ruby. Sister of Colin (dec), and Murray.
And a much-loved baker to many.
Now at Rest
Messages may be addressed to the family of late Noeline Morgan, C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Noeline's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Road's, Harewood, on Thursday, June 25 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2020