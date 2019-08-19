Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitestone Funeral 54 Weston Road Oamaru , Otago 034348812 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Observatory Village Lifecare Oamaru on Sunday 18 August, 2019, aged 92. Cherished and dearly loved wife of Collie for 72 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Donna, Ian and Gloria and Sue and Eric Ross, adored and cherished Nana of her 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

''We feel the love she has for us, our souls will never part.''

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the nursing staff and carers at Observatory Village for their amazing care and compassion, along with staff at Oamaru Hospital and a special thank you to Dr Andrew Wilson from North End Health Centre. A service to celebrate Noeline's life will be held at Whitestone Chapel, 54 Weston Road, Oamaru on Thursday 22 August at 11.00am.







