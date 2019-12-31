HAWES, Noeline Catherine:
Passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late John Irwin Hawes, cherished mother, mother-in-law and nana to Kathryn, Shane and Jackson, Susan, Kate, Gareth, Nikau and Ava, David, Suchana, Max, Isabella and Bing, and much loved sister, aunty, cousin and friend. The family would like to thank staff at Christchurch and Burwood Hospitals for their care, and the staff at Hoon Hay Rest Home for the loving care Noeline received as one of their family. A memorial service will be held for Noeline at Christ the King Church, 90 Greers Road, Christchurch, on Thursday, January 2, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 31, 2019