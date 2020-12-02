HAMILTON,
Noeline Florence:
On November 29, 2020 peacefully at Mayfair Lifecare, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late William, adored mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Anita, loved nana of Matthew and Stephanie, William and Bree, loved sister and sister-in-law of Richard and Janet, and the late David. Cherished aunty of Lynette and Diane, friend of many. A special thanks to all the rest home and hospital staff for their compassionate care of Noeline. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Noeline Hamilton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family service to celebrate Noeline's life will be held.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2020