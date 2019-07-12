CARLING, Noeline Mary

(formerly Scott, nee Manera):

Of Oamaru. Peacefully on July 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. Aged 84 years. Cherished wife of Gibby and the late Michael Scott. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paddy, Philippa and Russ, Michelle, Gerard and Debbie, Paulette and Roger. Adored Nana of Oscar and Ellie Shaw; Hannah, Esther and Caitlin Bowie; Rachael, Emily, Luke and Leah Scott; Louie and Lily Gee. Stepmother of Geoff, Neil and Donnelda; Nana of Jayden, Jessie, Stacey and Melissa. A loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Sincere thanks to all of the staff of The Observatory Village for their devoted care of Noeline in her final weeks. A service to celebrate Noeline's life will be held at the Oamaru Club, 32 Severn Street on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private burial. Messages to Noeline's family c/- 49 Humber Street, Oamaru 9400.

Wall's Funeral Services

49 Humber Street

Oamaru (03) 434 8266



