ALSTON, Noeline Deann:
On November 17, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved and cherished mother of Robert, Ruth, Sean, and Kate, and adored nana of Riley, loved step-mother of Paul, Sharon (deceased), Robyn (deceased), Carolyn, and their families.
"Forever will be sadly missed."
In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Noeline's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019