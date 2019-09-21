WEBB, Noelene Gladys
(nee Larkins):
Passed away after a long illness, on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Parklands Rest Home. Much loved daughter of Herman and Gladys Larkins. Much loved mother of Karen and Julie and loved nana of Zack and Sophie. Thanks to all involved in Mum's care over the past 4 years. As per Noelene's wishes, a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Women's Centre, PO Box 13-054, Christchurch 8141, would be appreciated. Messages to the Webb family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145.
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019