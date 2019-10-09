SMART, Noelene Margaret:
On October 1, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry, much loved mother of Carolyn and Brendon Leech, Wendy Dunstan, Andrew and Louise Smart. Loved grandmother of John and Kate, Dan and Amy, Jacqui and Daniel, Sarah; Jo and Dave, Libby and Caleb, Julia and Steve; Will and Ash, Alice and Dean, Jess and Adam, Emily. Loved great-grandmother of Tayla, Payton, Mackenzie; Will, Jonty; Ash, Josh, Pippa; Liam, Emily; Oscar, Ella, Jack; Frankie, Hudson; Harper, Grace.
"Will be greatly missed"
Our grateful thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Christchurch Hospital and Cashmere View Rest Home. Messages may be addressed to the Smart Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Private Family Funeral was held Monday, October 7.
Published in The Press on Oct. 9, 2019