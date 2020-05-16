DAVIE, Noelene Helen
(nee Fitzgibbon):
On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Palm Grove Rest Home, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Trevor Davie, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Adela and Dafyd, Wendy and Rob, Jill and Chris, Warren and Deb and the late Andrea. Loved and treasured Grandma of Rhys and Pip, Caiti and Pete, Matt, Emma and Anahe; George and Ashleigh; Tom, Harriet, Hamish, Andrew and Charlotte. Loved Great-Grandma (Whitey) of Stella and Jackie Mae. A special thank you to the nurses of Kowhai Wing at Palm Grove Rest Home, for their compassion and care of Mum. A private service and cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Mum's life will be held later this year so family and friends can attend.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020