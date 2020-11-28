RICHARDSON,
Noeleen Dawn (nee Johnson):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, aged 84 years, in Christchurch Hospital. Our dear wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother slipped away to a better place. Dearly loved wife of John, mother and mother-in-law of Maree (UK), Grant and Caroline (UK), Sandy and Glan, and Brendan and Erica (Auckland). Proud Nana of Emma (Melbourne), Iona and Imogen (UK), Amelia and Harley (Auckland). Doting great-grandmother of Charlie-Rose and Lilabelle. Great-granddaughter of Captain Joseph Price of Banks Peninsula. Messages for Noeleen's family may be posted to The Richardson Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Noeleen will be held at South West Baptist Church, corner of Cobham and Lyttleton Sts, Christchurch, on Friday, December 4, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020