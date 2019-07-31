FACER, Noeleen Nancy
(nee Hamilton):
Formerly of Christchurch, NZ. On July 25, 2019 peacefully in (Cooranbong, NSW, Australia), aged 83 years. Much loved and adored wife of Robert (Ian), mother of Andrea and Nathan, mother-in-law of Neil and Katy, Nana of Michaela and Andrew, Andrew, Emily and Cameron. Sister of Elaine, Rosemarie (dec), Victoria, Jennifer, Pamela, Brian, Yvonne (Kay) and Collette, and the many special brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Service to be held at Avondale Cemetery Chapel, 20 Central Road, Cooranbong, NSW 2265, Australia at 10.30am Thursday, August 1, followed by wake at Memorial SDA Church.
Let us mourn
and celebrate together,
resting in the assurance of our Blessed Hope.
Asleep until Jesus returns.
Published in The Press on July 31, 2019