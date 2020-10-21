BLACKBURN,
Noela Terresa:
(Late of Marshlands). On October 19, 2020, peacefully passed in her sleep surrounded by the caring staff at Kaiapoi Lodge. She was the beloved wife of the late Mathew Blackburn (Matty). Dearly loved mother of Lorraine and Danny and the late Mark, cherished Nana of Melissa, Casey-Jane, Matthew and Cameron. Adored Great-Nan of Mason. Loved daughter of the late Albert (Bert) and Alice Sutton, sister of Sylvia and Ted, and Aunt of Tina, Victor, Julie, Tony, Annette and Donald.
"Finally resting in peace with her Matty and Mark."
Messages to the Blackburn family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 61 Fuller Street, Kaiapoi, on Tuesday, October 27, at 10.30am. Interment thereafter at the Waimairi Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020