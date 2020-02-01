WOODS, Noel Morton:
Passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 89 years. Loved son of the late Mort and Melva Woods, brother and brother-in-law of the late Beryl and James Newell, the late Jeffrey, and Aylene and the late Peter. Much loved husband of the late Joy for 67 years. Treasured father and father-in-law of Barrie, Stephanie and Mark Kibblewhite, and Julie and Phil Bohnenn. Adored grandad of Aimee and Sally; Penny, Aaron and Laura; Mikaela and Kees and the late Libby. Proud great-grandad of his six great-grandchildren and loved by his many nieces and nephews. Messages to the Woods Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the City Mission may be made online at bit.ly/nmwoods2801 or at the service. A celebration of the life of Noel will be held in the Transitional Cathedral, Latimer Square, on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
"Good and faithful servant
of God"
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020