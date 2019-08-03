WONNACOTT, Noel:
Passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 at Addington Gardens, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Gillian, loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael (deceased) and Ngaire Wonnacott, and Colleen and Neil Haymes, uncle of Lynne and Wayne Bennett, Craig, and Katrina Haymes, and their families. Special thanks to the staff of Addington Gardens for their wonderful care of Noel and his family. At Noel's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019