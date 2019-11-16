STEVENS, Noel William:
On November 12, 2019, peacefully at St Allisa Lifecare; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Pat for 63 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Shirley and David Lucas, Lynne and Kevin Tibbotts, and Peter, and a loved Pop of his 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
"Now at peace"
The family would like to thank the staff at St Allisa for their wonderful care of Noel for the past few months. Messages to the Stevens family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private service will be held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019