Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
logoPINK, Noel Leslie:
Peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Invercargill, on Friday, October 16, 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Frances. Sadly missed by all the Pink Family. Noel's life will be celebrated at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Tuesday, October 20, at 2.00pm Private cremation thereafter. Messages to 62 Lothian Crescent, Invercargill 9812, or online
www.frasersfunerals/tributes on Noel's tribute page.

Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020
