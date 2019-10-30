MORRISON, Noel:
On October 28, 2019, peacefully at Essie Summers Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, much loved dad of Tracey, and Stanley, and loved father-in-law of Brian, and Melinda. Loved and cherished Grandad of Bethany, and Edenlea; Tasman, Sienna, Jairo, Levi, and Savana. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Noreen and Bill, and dear friend of Rosemary.
Forever in our hearts
A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held in the Opawa Community Church, cnr Opawa Road and Aynsley Terrace, Opawa, on Friday, November 1, at 1.30pm, thereafter interment in the Sydenham Cemetery, 1 Simeon Street.
Published in The Press on Oct. 30, 2019