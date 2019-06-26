McMILLAN, Noel Robert:
Passed away peacefully, after an illness, in Greymouth on June 25, 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Mina, much loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Faye (Melbourne), Toni (Nelson), Aaron (Palmerston North), and the late Scot, loved grandad of Roanne and Jake, Andrea and Jayden, Griffin and Kim, Tania, and Isla, the best great-grandad of Ilish, and Will, special friend of Alana, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend of many.
R.I.P.
Messages to 36 Byron Street, Greymouth 7805. A Requiem Mass for Noel will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 40 High Street, Greymouth, on Saturday, June 29, at 1.00pm. Noel will then be laid to rest at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Gladstone.
Published in The Press on June 26, 2019