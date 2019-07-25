LYNCH, Noel Francis:
922390, Squadron Leader RNZAF. Passed away on July 23, 2019, aged 88 years. Loving husband of Colleen (dec) for 48 years. Loved by his daughters Hellen (dec), and Christina, son-in-law George, grandchildren Aidan and partner Emily, Rebecca and Lincoln, and loved great-grandfather of Amelia and James. Much loved by Joan. A service will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Sumner, on Saturday, July 27, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2019