KEYS, Noel Ramson:
On August 8, 2019, passed peacefully at Karadean Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Joyce. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Tracy, Amanda, and Mathew and Renee. Loved grandfather of Elliott, Matheson, Olivier, Bella, Eden and Ronan. A special thanks to Dr Gerald Fairhall, Karadean Hospital, and Nurse Maude for their care of Noel. Messages may be sent to the Keys Family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. At Noel's express wish, a private family gathering has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 21, 2019