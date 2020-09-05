Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noel KELLY. View Sign Service Information Service Akaroa Death Notice



Founder, Kelly Engravers Ltd, Christchurch. Creator of Kelly Midas Classics Leathercraft tools. A master craftsman and gentleman. Noel passed away peacefully in Akaroa on August 31, 2020, aged 83. Loved and loving companion of Mary Farrell. Cherished friend and former husband of Gillian. Loved and respected father of his three children, Lee, Steve and Tim and partners. Adored 'Pop' of his nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Noel's family and Mary would like to express their appreciation of the optimum care given to Noel by his medical team during his long illness and to the nursing staff at the Akaroa Health Hub for their amazing and compassionate care of him during the final days of his life. A private celebration of Noel's life will take place in Akaroa on September 14. Owing to Covid-19 requirements attendance is by invitation only. If you would like to attend please email:



KELLY, Noel Leopold:Founder, Kelly Engravers Ltd, Christchurch. Creator of Kelly Midas Classics Leathercraft tools. A master craftsman and gentleman. Noel passed away peacefully in Akaroa on August 31, 2020, aged 83. Loved and loving companion of Mary Farrell. Cherished friend and former husband of Gillian. Loved and respected father of his three children, Lee, Steve and Tim and partners. Adored 'Pop' of his nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Noel's family and Mary would like to express their appreciation of the optimum care given to Noel by his medical team during his long illness and to the nursing staff at the Akaroa Health Hub for their amazing and compassionate care of him during the final days of his life. A private celebration of Noel's life will take place in Akaroa on September 14. Owing to Covid-19 requirements attendance is by invitation only. If you would like to attend please email: [email protected] or phone 027 610 7561. Messages may be addressed to 33 rue Grehan, Akaroa 7520. Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020

