HOFFMAN, Noel Edward:
Passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, aged 77. Much loved husband of the late Jeanette; father, father-in-law, friend, and granddad of Marc and Heidi; Lisa and Mark; and Fraser; and Zoey. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Noel Hoffman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Noel's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Pages and Kerrs Roads, Linwood, on Monday, July 22, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2019