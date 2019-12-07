HARWOOD, Noel Norman:
Peacefully, surrounded by his daughters on December 5, 2019, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village. Dearly loved husband of the late June. Loved father of Christine, Susan, and Joanne. Loved grandfather of Shannon, Kara, Liam, David, Joshua, Ben, Sonitta, and Jesse, and great-grandfather of Odin, Lucien, Zaria, Wren, and Maddison. Messages for the Harwood family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545.
"Loved life, loved music, finally at peace"
A Celebration of Noel's life will be held at Christchurch North Elim Church, 801b – 803 Main North Road, Belfast, on Wednesday, December 11, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019