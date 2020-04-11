CRUMP,
Noel Joseph: MBE, RNZAF
Passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020, at Ballarat Care Home, in his 90th year. Loving and devoted husband of Shirley, loving and role model dad of Noel, and Jodi, supportive father-in-law to Jenny, and Bert, cherished poppa of Nicolas, and Jack; Taryn and Lance. A loved brother of Ron, and Bub, and a loved uncle and cousin. Special thanks to the staff at Ballarat Care Home for their care and support of Noel. Messages may be addressed to The late Noel Crump c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The current situation, limits us to a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020