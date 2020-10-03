Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noel BURNS. View Sign Death Notice



(formerly of Timaru).

Passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020, at Addington Gardens Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 93 years. Much loved husband of the late Myrtle and the late Joan Randall Burns. Much loved uncle of Donna (deceased) and Mike Bridger, Earl and Kathy Craig, Darryl and Bernadette Craig, George Craig (deceased), Lee and Lindsay Downing, Rhonda and Graham Glass, Phil and Lesley Burns, Chris and Glenda Burns, and Larry Burns. Loved great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews and their extended families. A special thanks to Mac and Nan Webster (Timaru), and the staff at Addington Gardens for their care and support. As per Noel's wishes, a Private Cremation has been held.







