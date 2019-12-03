ALEXANDER, Noel Stewart:
Died November 27, 2019, two weeks short of his 75th birthday. Dearly loved father of Simone, Kimberley, Meredith and Ed, and Kirk; Grandad to Grace, Luke, Laura and Liam; Loved brother to John, Roy and Marion. Thanks to staff at Hoon Hay Resthome for their care of Noel. Messages to Meredith Alexander, 14B Manuel Place, Bishopdale, Christchurch. The Funeral Service for Noel will be held at The Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui, Christchurch, on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 1.30pm, a private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2019