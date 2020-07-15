ALDERSON,
Noel William James:
On July 13, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital after a courageous battle; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Sarah, loved and loving father and father-in-law of Mike and Emma, Phil and Jacqui, and Alison and Andrew. Devoted grandad of Emilee, Ava, Ari, Hudson, Eve and Elsie. Special thanks to St John and Christchurch Hospital for their care and support during this time. Messages to the Alderson family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Noel will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Saturday, July 18, at 10.00am, followed by the interment at Shands Road Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 15, 2020