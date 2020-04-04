FAITAUA,
Niulesa Anthony Nio:
Passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2020, aged 47 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Eleanor, and adored father of Simone, and Ethan. Treasured son of Leaumoana Lino and Peolaina, and loved and respected brother and brother-in-law of Daniel and Kylie, Vanessa and Veli, and uncle of Noah, Cohen, and Seth. Loved by his grandmothers; (the late) Lagimaina Patolo Aeau, and (the late) Atonina Maniti Iosefo. Much loved nephew of (the late) Fualau and Ana Feala, Vui (Atonio) and Fale Faitaua, Agatupu Faitaua, Afano and Tolotea Afano, Fata and (the late) Koleti Iosefo, Lavata'i and Julie Petelo, and the Fata, Misipati, Tanielu, and Lutu families; and those in Samoa, Australia and Hawai'i. Adored first cousin of his "Day One's", their partners, and children. Beloved son-in-law of (the late) Fa'amoe Fuetanoa and Nila Seinafo, and brother-in-law of Ma'auga, Amatuanai'i Fuetanoa and Rose, Robert and June, Lawrence and Lamosa, and favourite uncle of his Seinafo nephews and nieces. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Niulesa Faitaua, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service and interment was held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020