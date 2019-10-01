PATEL,
Niruben Parbhubhai:
Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on September 29, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Parbhubhai Patel, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jayna and Suresh, Meena and Navin, Sailesh and Nalini, Hemant and Rupali, loved grandmother of Dhaval and Darshika, Mayank, Ravi, Bhumi, Reeya, Jeet and Avni. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dementia Canterbury would be much appreciated. The funeral service for Niruben will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, 447 Linwood Avenue, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 12noon.
Published in The Press on Oct. 1, 2019